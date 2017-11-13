The Toronto Blue Jays are "extremely prepared" when it comes to their pursuit of Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani, general manager Ross Atkins told reporters during the first day of Winter Meetings on Monday.

GM Ross Atkins says #BlueJays are “extremely prepared” when it comes to Shohei Ohtani and he believes a two-way player could work, especially in the American League. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) November 13, 2017

Ohtani's Japanese team, the Nippon Ham Fighters, will allow him to pursue MLB opportunities this off-season. The 23-year-old, who is known for his ability to pitch and hit, has already stated he intends to play in North America next season.

Atkins notes a two-way player like Ohtani could work in the American League.

Ohtani hit .332 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs over 65 games in the Japan Pacific League this season. He also owned an on-base percentage of .403. In 2016, Ohtani smashed 22 homers with 67 RBIs and a .322 average over 104 games.

On the mound, Ohtani posted a 3-2 record with a 3.20 ERA and a 1.263 WHIP over 25.1 innings pitched. Ohtani had a 10-4 record with a tiny 1.86 ERA in 2016.

Ohtani had ankle surgery last month.