VIENNA — Austria has called up two newcomers for the World Cup qualifier against Ireland next month.

Augsburg defender Kevin Danso and Salzburg midfielder Konrad Laimer earned their first selection in the 23-man squad announced by coach Marcel Koller on Tuesday.

Austria will be without midfielders Alessandro Schoepf (knee injury), Marko Arnautovic and Stefan Ilsanker (both suspended) as well as goalkeeper Andreas Lukse, who underwent shoulder surgery last week.

Also missing at the June 11 game in Dublin will be defender Andreas Ulmer, who planned his marriage a few days before the match.

"That's very unfortunate planning," said Koller, adding he won't call up the left back for future games. "Playing for the national team obviously has no priority to him."

Ireland and Serbia share the lead in Europe Group D, and four points behind are Austria and Wales. Only the group winner is guaranteed a place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

___

Austria:

Goalkeepers: Daniel Bachmann (Stoke), Heinz Lindner (Frankfurt), Markus Kuster (Mattersburg)

Defenders: Kevin Danso (Augsburg), Aleksandar Dragovic (Leverkusen), Martin Hinteregger (Augsburg), Stefan Lainer (Salzburg), Valentino Lazaro (Salzburg), Sebastian Proedl (Watford), Stefan Stangl (Salzburg), Kevin Wimmer (Tottenham)

Midfielders: David Alaba (Bayern Munich), Julian Baumgartlinger (Leverkusen), Florian Grillitsch (Bremen), Martin Harnik (Hannover), Zlatko Junuzovic (Bremen), Florian Kainz (Bremen), Konrad Laimer (Salzburg), Marcel Sabitzer (Leipzig), Louis Schaub (Rapid Vienna)

Forwards: Guido Burgstaller (Schalke), Michael Gregoritsch (Hamburg), Marc Janko (FC Basel)