CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have placed outside linebacker Willie Young on injured reserve because of a triceps injury.

Young was injured against Green Bay on Sept. 28. He has seven tackles and two sacks this season. Young has 26 sacks in four seasons with Chicago and 32 in eight years with the Bears and Detroit Lions.

The Bears' defence has also lost inside linebackers Jerrell Freeman and his replacement Nick Kwiatkoski to pectoral injuries as well as safety Quintin Demps (broken arm). Linebacker John Timu suffered a knee injury in Monday's loss to Minnesota.

The Bears (1-4) announced the move on Tuesday. Chicago visits Baltimore on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL