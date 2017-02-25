HERSHEY, Pa. — Liam O'Brien scored on the power play at 16:57 of the third period as the Hershey Bears came from behind to defeat the Toronto Marlies 4-3 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Toronto built up a 3-1 lead midway through the second period, but Chris Bourque and Darren Dietz responded for Hershey to make it 3-3 after 40 minutes. Christian Thomas scored in the first period for the Bears (28-16-11).

Colin Smith, Mason Marchment and Andreas Johnsson supplied the offence for the Marlies (29-23-4), who had their five-game win streak ended.

Joe Cannata made 22 saves for the win.

Antoine Bibeau took the loss after allowing three goals on 22 shots in 49:09 of relief. Bibeau came in for the Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate after starter Garret Sparks appeared to injure himself in the first period.

Hershey went 2 for 6 on the power play while Toronto failed to score on two chances with the man advantage.