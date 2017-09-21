TORONTO (September 21, 2017) – As the event’s exclusive Canadian broadcaster, Bell Media today announced its extensive coverage for INVICTUS GAMES TORONTO 2017. Throughout the eight-day competition, Bell Media networks provide viewers with comprehensive coverage across conventional and digital platforms, headlined by CTV’s broadcast of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies. Additionally, viewers can find French-language coverage of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies on RDS INFO, and live event coverage on TSN and TSN GO, with a slate of complementary programming available across Bell Media properties. Click here to view the full coverage schedule.

CTV primes fans for the Opening Ceremony with the UNCONQUERED: W5 INVICTUS GAMES SPECIAL on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. ET, immediately followed by CTV’s live coverage of the INVICTUS GAMES TORONTO 2017 OPENING CEREMONY at 8 p.m. ET/PT, featuring performances by JUNO award-winners Alessia Cara and The Tenors, as well as Grammy and Juno award-winner Sarah McLachlan, plus Laura Wright and La Bottine Souriante.

Following eight days of competition, CTV airs exclusive coverage of the INVICTUS GAMES TORONTO 2017 CLOSING CEREMONY, featuring music legend Bruce Springsteen alongside a slate of iconic rockers including Bachman & Turner, Bryan Adams, Coeur de Pirate, and Kelly Clarkson, on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

Award-winning broadcaster Brian Williams hosts coverage of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, as well as TSN’s primetime event broadcasts live from Nathan Phillips Square in downtown Toronto. Paul Franklin, a Canadian medic and Afghanistan war veteran joins Williams for CTV’s Opening and Closing Ceremonies coverage to provide analysis. Rounding out the broadcast team is TSN’s Vic Rauter, who delivers play-by-play commentary, alongside highly decorated Paralympians Paul Rosen, Andrew Haley, and Rob Snoek, who provide analysis for select events. SPORTSCENTRE’s Laura Diakun reports from the floor of the Opening Ceremony, with Jennifer Hedger reporting from the Closing Ceremony.

Each evening TSN delivers comprehensive live event coverage with INVICTUS GAMES PRIMETIME, with coverage of multiple events also available on TSN.ca and the TSN GO app. TSN also provides a nightly recap show, revisiting the day’s biggest highlights at 12 midnight ET. Throughout the competition SPORTSCENTRE delivers highlights, recaps, and daily features surrounding the wounded warriors competing in the Games.

Programming Highlights

Bell Media networks feature a comprehensive slate of programming surrounding INVICTUS GAMES TORONTO 2017, including the following highlights. For the complete broadcast schedule, click here:

TSN ORIGINAL: UNCONQUERED – Friday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN

Fronted by TSN Senior Correspondent Rick Westhead, the TSN Original Special UNCONQUERED spotlights Retired Canadian Sgt. Kevin Nanson, U.S. Army Spc. Stephanie Morris, and Retired Canadian Master Cpl. Mike Trauner, as they prepare to compete in their inaugural INVICTUS GAMES. CTV delivers an encore broadcast of the special on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. ET on CTV, and RDS airs a French-language version at 1:30 p.m. ET on RDS.

UNCONQUERED: W5 INVICTUS GAMES SPECIAL – Saturday , Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. ET on CTV

Immediately before CTV’s exclusive broadcast of the INVICTUS GAMES TORONTO 2017 OPENING CEREMONY, UNCONQUERED: W5 INVICTUS GAMES SPECIAL profiles Canada’s wounded warriors as they prepare for the Games in Toronto, providing an on-the-ground look at the veterans of the Afghanistan conflict who are living with disabilities resulting from combat injuries. The one-hour documentary also follows exceptional and inspirational members of the Canadian Invictus team as they train for the Games, and reveals how sports has helped them heal.

INVICTUS GAMES on DAILY PLANET – Sept. 22, 25, 26, and 27 at 7 p.m. ET on Discovery

Discovery’s flagship, award-winning series, DAILY PLANET celebrates the INVICTUS GAMES TORONTO 2017 in a series of four features spotlighting the incredible advanced technologies allowing active duty military personnel and veterans to compete in sport and even continue their deployment.

The series goes behind the scenes with Captain Christy Wise while she prepares for her training with five different prosthetics specialized for various sports (Sept. 22), and is alongside U.S. Marine Dan Lasko as he demonstrates his new 3D-printed prosthetic, allowing him to swim (Sept. 25). DAILY PLANET also visits active duty soldier Captain Simon Mailloux as he shares the technology that has enabled him to contribute to another deployment in Afghanistan, and achieving the title of Captain for Team Canada in the INVICTUS GAMES (Sept. 26). DAILY PLANET also catches up with a war veteran who created a stand-up wheelchair so he could participate in sports again (Sept. 27).

INVICTUS GAMES on CTV

ETALK reports from the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, featuring interviews with performing artists airing Monday, Sept. 25 and Monday, Oct. 2

THE SOCIAL hosts INVICTUS GAMES Celebrity Ambassador Derek Hough on-set for a special sit down interview on Wednesday, Sept. 27, with additional coverage throughout the Games

Celebrity Ambassador Derek Hough on-set for a special sit down interview on Wednesday, Sept. 27, with additional coverage throughout the Games THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW interviews INVICTUS GAMES ambassadors Derek Hough and U.S. Army veteran and motivational speaker Noah Galloway on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. ET, with additional coverage throughout the Games

ambassadors Derek Hough and U.S. Army veteran and motivational speaker Noah Galloway on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. ET, with additional coverage throughout the Games YOUR MORNING provides coverage the INVICTUS GAMES throughout the week with a series of interviews including a live hit with Melissa Grelo from the Wheelchair Tennis event from Nathan Phillips Square on Monday, Sept. 25, and a post-event recap with INVICTUS GAMES TORONTO 2017 CEO Michael Burns on Monday, Oct. 2

Established by Prince Harry in 2014, the INVICTUS GAMES is the only international adaptive sporting event for ill, wounded, and injured active duty and veteran service members.