New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett took to social media to rip his former team, the Green Bay Packers, and how they handled his injury situation before waiving him two days ago.

Bennett posted on social media the team tried to persuade him to play through a shoulder injury and waived him after he opted for surgery instead.

"The Packers examined my should on my visit March 10 and cleared it. They even gave me an xray as well. It got worse during the season, specifically against the Cowboys so I asked to have it checked and we checked it. After a few days of contemplating to play with it or get surgery, I chose surgery. Now here we are..."

"They tried to (expletive) over me. Dr. McKenzie trying to cover his ass. After trying to persuade me to play thru a major injury and me choosing to get surgery."

"They have access to all my medical records. My shoulder wasn't where it is now at the beginning of the season. I (expletive) it up playing for the Packers."

"Dr. McKenzie didn't make me feel safe and was pushing to play which I thought was weird. Not that he was trying to get me to play thru it but the way he was saying things. I didn't trust him. So I got 3 other opinions from doctores who all said I need to get it fixed. So I decided to do that. And they decided to waive me with some (expletive) excuse. Failure disclose."

After the Packers waived him, Bennett was claimed by the Patriots and practiced with the team Friday, which means he must have passed his physical with the team.

Earlier Friday NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Bennett may try to play through the injury, which appears to be the case even though Bennett said he opted for surgery while with the Packers.

Bennett didn't play in the Packers Monday Night loss to the Detroit Lions, and when the team released Bennett, they cited a "failure to disclose a physical condition,"

There was a rift between Bennett and the Packers growing this year, with Bennett posting on Instagram during the team's bye week he was strongly considering retiring.

"After conversations with my family I'm pretty sure these next eight games will be the conclusion of my NFL career," Bennett posted. "To everyone who has poured themselves and time into my life and career. These next games are for you. Thank you."

In seven games in Green Bay the 30-year-old had 24 receptions for 233 yards. In 16 games for the Patriots last year, Bennett had 55 receptions for 701 yards and seven touchdowns.