Big names highlight field as Brier gets ready to rock in St. John's

By Ryan Horne, TSN.ca

Last year's field for the Tim Hortons Brier was one of the best in the tournament's history.

As fate would have it, the 2017 version of the Canadian championship should be just as highly contested as 11 teams will return to battle it out in St. John's, Nfld.

After winning the national championship in Ottawa last season, Kevin Koe and his Calgary rink will return to the event, this time as Team Canada. They'll be joined by the likes of British Columbia's John Morris, Manitoba's Mike McEwen, Ontario's Glenn Howard and Brad Jacobs of Northern Ontario.

The field is littered with Brier, world and Olympic champions, but all of the attention will be centred on the hometown rink. Olympic champion Brad Gushue will look to capture his first career Brier as his St. John's foursome will be undisputed crowd favourites at the Mile One Centre. Team Gushue fell to Team Koe in the last year's final, 9-5, and are now looking to make some memories that will last a lifetime with an excellent week of curling.

This is only the second time the Brier has been held in St. John's with the first coming in 1972.

Aside from the prestige of winning a Canadian title, a win in Newfoundland and Labrador gets you a ticket to the men’s world championship in Edmonton, AB and an Olympics Trials spot in 2017 (contingent on finishing on the podium at worlds).

Check out all the rinks that will compete for the Brier title below. The action gets underway Saturday, March 4 at 1:30pm ET on the TSN Network.