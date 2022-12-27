2022 Curling Roster Tracker

Breakdown

Following the messy breakup with Team Brendan Bottcher shortly after the Olympics Trials, Darren Moulding didn't waste much time before finding a new team.

Three days before Christmas, the 39-year-old announced he was joining Team James Grattan out of New Brunswick and will get the chance to qualify for the 2022 Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge. Moulding was going to be there wearing Team Canada colours as part of the reigning Brier champs, but now needs to find a different path after getting cut. It's safe to say the icemaker is motivated.

"For me the focus is to get another spot to Lethbridge," Moulding told the Canadian Press. "That's the motivation for me personally is to win this spot a second time. Getting to the Brier is really hard. I expect it to be a grind and a challenge and that's what I'm looking for."

Grattan, 47, has represented the Maritime province at 13 Canadian championships, including winning a pair of bronze medals in 1997 and 2022. Recently, Grattan has been competitive at the Brier, but not a playoff team. The addition of Moulding has the potential to change that if they can find their chemistry quickly.

"He is a tremendous person and a teammate that has proven to make the great players around him even greater," Team Grattan said.

Team Grattan will be the favourites to win the New Brunswick Tankard, slated to run from Feb. 9-13 in Miramichi.