ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Tyrod Taylor has been benched and the Buffalo Bills are going with rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman to start against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Coach Sean McDermott made the announcement Wednesday at a news conference.

Though McDermott says he remains confident in Taylor, he decided to make the move to see if Peterman can make Buffalo a better team.

"I’ve been impressed with the maturity from Nathan Peterman," McDermott said. "I’m comfortable making a calculated risk to try and get us where we need to go.”

That's a significant change of heart for McDermott, who maintained Taylor was the team's starter following a 47-10 loss to New Orleans last weekend and again on Monday.

The decision comes after Taylor struggled against the Saints, going 9 of 15 for 56 yards and an interception.

Peterman took over and went 7 of 19 for 79 yards and a touchdown over the final two drives.

Peterman was selected in the fifth round of the draft after splitting his college career at Pittsburgh and Tennessee.

Buffalo (5-4) has lost two straight.