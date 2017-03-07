OKLAHOMA CITY — The Portland Trail Blazers overcame Russell Westbrook's career-high 58 points to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-121 on Tuesday night.

Allen Crabbe scored 23 points, Damian Lillard had 22 and C.J. McCollum 21 for the Trail Blazers, who won their third straight. Portland shot 55 per cent from the field.

Westbrook shot 21 of 39, but just 6 of 15 in the fourth quarter. Westbrook entered the game as the league leader in points and plus/minus score in the last five minutes of regulation and overtime.

Westbrook also finished the game with nine assists and made 13 of 16 free throws.

Victor Oladipo scored 16 points and Enes Kanter added 11 for Oklahoma City, which dropped its fourth straight. Oklahoma City lost despite shooting 52 per cent.

Westbrook scored 28 points in the first half to give the Thunder a 67-61 lead. The Thunder shot 68 per cent before the break.

The Trail Blazers outscored the Thunder 38-25 in the third quarter to take a 99-92 lead into the fourth.

Portland pushed its lead to 12 early in the fourth quarter, and the Trail Blazers led 106-97 when Westbrook checked back in after a rest. The Thunder rallied to tie the score at 116, but Jusuf Nurkic scored in close twice to put Portland up 120-116.

Westbrook missed a 3 with the Thunder trailing 122-119, and Nurkic made two free throws with 9.8 seconds remaining. Westbrook scored a quick layup to make it a three-point game with 4.5 seconds to go. Portland got the ball in, and Lillard made two free throws with 1.4 seconds remaining to clinch the win.

___

TIP INS

Trail Blazers: F Evan Turner sat out with a right hand injury. ... Had just one turnover in the first quarter. ... Scored 11 second-chance points in the third quarter.

Thunder: Oladipo returned after missing six games with back spasms. ... Oklahoma City's 40 points in the first quarter were a season high for any quarter. The Thunder shot 75 per cent in the opening period.

UP NEXT

The Trail Blazers will host Philadelphia on Thursday.

The Thunder will host the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.