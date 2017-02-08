50m ago
Blue Bombers sign DE Okpalaugo
TSN.ca Staff
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have lured Tristan Okpalaugo back to the Canadian Football League.
TSN Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless reports the team has signed the defensive end to a two-year deal.
A native of Livermore, California, Okpalaugo spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons with the Toronto Argonauts. Okpalaugo, 27, was the recepient of the Frank M. Gibson Trophy in 2017, given to the CFL East Division's top rookie. He recorded 23 sacks over 36 games with the Boatmen.
After leaving the Argos, Okpalaugo spent time on the Arizona Cardinals' practice roster. An undrafted free agent out of Fresno State, Okpalaugo also spent time on the practice rosters of the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings.