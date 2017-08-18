Taylor Cole's big league career didn't start off the way he wanted it to last week, but he might get another shot.

The Blue Jays have brought the relief pitcher back on a minor league deal. He was released by the club on Monday.

In his only big league appearence, Cole went one inning and surrendered four earned runs. To make matters worse, he suffered a broken toe in the game.

#BlueJays released him Monday. He's also currently nursing a broken toe. https://t.co/Az8TmayEZw — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 18, 2017

The 27-year-old is set to turn 28 on the weekend.