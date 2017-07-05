The St. Louis Blues have signed first-round pick Klim Kostin to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Kostin was released, along with all other players on one-way deals, by the bankrupt Dynamo Moscow of the KHL on Tuesday. He was selected 31st overall the Blues in last month's entry draft, selected with the pick the team received back in the Ryan Reaves-for-Oskar Sundqvist deal.

Kostin was ranked 18th by Bob McKenzie in TSN's Final Draft Rankings, though his KHL status and injury-shortened season likely dropped him to the Blues in the draft.

He was held without a point in eight KHL games last season before needing shoulder surgery.

"Big, powerful winger who attacks the net and plays inside the dots and challenges opponents to defend," TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button said of Kostin when he was selected.

Kostin scored four goals and added three assists Russia's captain at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament last August, taking home the bronze medal.