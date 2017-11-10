Dressler knows it's a privilege to be in the playoffs

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols did not practice with the team Friday after his wife gave birth to a baby girl.

The Blue Bombers take on the Edmonton Eskimos in the Western Semi-Final Sunday.

A big congratulations to @MattNichols16 and @aliwebbnichols who welcomed Eliot’s new sister, Parker Winnie Lou Nichols this morning! pic.twitter.com/Gs7SNlo9v9 — WPG Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) November 10, 2017

Nichols' health heading into the postseason has been a concern since leaving a game against the BC Lions in late October with a suspected calf injury, but his absense at practice appears to have nothing to do with health.

Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea said as recently as Wednesday that Nichols will play Sunday against the Eskimos.

"I think he'll be healthy enough, I really do. I believe that," O'Shea told reporters earlier this week. "(Based on) just being around him on a daily basis. The amount of work he's putting in with our trainer Al (Couture) and the progress he's making."

Nichols was the Bombers' nominee for Most Outstanding Player after finishing the regular season 411-579 for 4,472 yards and 28 touchdowns to eight interceptions.

Backup Dan LeFevour started the team's regular season finale, a 23-5 win over the Calgary Stampeders.