The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have locked up another one of their own ahead of free agency, signing receiver Darvin Adams to a new deal.

The Bombers announced they've re-signed Adams, a pending free agent, to a new contract that keeps him in Winnipeg through the 2019 season.

“Darvin has continued to develop over the past two seasons, and in our view, is now one of the league’s top-end targets,” Blue Bombers GM Kyle Walters said in a team release. “He was having a great season last year before unfortunately suffering a tough injury, but we look forward to watching him build off of his season in 2017 and beyond.”

The 27-year-old Adams was on pace for a career year before injury struck. Adams played in just eight games last year but still finished with 51 receptions for 690 yards and six touchdowns.

For his career, the Auburn product has 133 receptions for 1,790 yards and 14 touchdowns in four seasons split between the Bombers and Toronto Argonauts.