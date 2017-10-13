The Minnesota Vikings will be without Sam Bradford for another week and backup Case Keenum will not have the team's top receiver at his disposal.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said Bradford and Stefon Diggs will be out Sunday against the division rival Green Bay Packers.

#Vikings coach Mike Zimmer says Sam Bradford and Stefon Diggs are out for Sunday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 13, 2017

Bradford aggravated his bone bruise injury in his left knee making his return to the lineup Monday night against the Chicago Bears.

Diggs was also injured Monday night against the Bears, suffering a groin injury.

In five games this season, Diggs has 23 receptions for 395 yards and four touchdowns.