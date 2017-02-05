7m ago
Brady named Super Bowl MVP for fourth time
TSN.ca Staff
Tom Brady was named Super Bowl LI MVP for leading his team to the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.
The New England Patriots quarterback also set the record for most passing yards in a Super Bowl, with 466, in the team’s 34-28 overtime over the Atlanta Falcons.
Brady and the Patriots were down 21-3 at half time and 28-3 midway through the third quarter before scoring 25 unanswered points to send the game to overtime – the first time a Super Bowl had gone to overtime – and another six in the extra quarter to secure the win.
Along with his record-setting 466 yards, Brady had two touchdown passes – one to James White and one to Danny Amendola.
Brady secured his fourth Super Bowl MVP in his fifth Super Bowl win.