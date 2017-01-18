Antonio Brown has apologized for broadcasting live the scene in the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room after their Divisional Round win in Kansas City Sunday.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to say that I'm sorry for my actions and behavior after Sunday's game," Brown wrote on social media early Wednesday. "I let my emotions and genuine excitement get the best of me, and I wanted to share that moment with our fans."

Brown streamed live the Steelers celebrating their win over the Chiefs in the locker room Sunday, and his footage caught head coach Mike Tomlin (off camera) using some expletives to describe Pittsburgh's next opponent, the Patriots.

Tomlin apologized for his actions Tuesday, but made clear Brown was violating team and league policy and said that the wide receiver would be punished by the team, going so far as to suggest incidents like this are reasons a team could move on from a talented player.