The Cleveland Browns added five assistants to their coaching staff, including Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive line coach Bob Wylie.

“Coach Wylie has informed us that he will be taking over as the offensive line coach in Cleveland for the Browns,” Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea said in a statement. “First of all, I would like to thank him for everything he has done for our football team, both on and off the field. He has been an invaluable asset to our coaching staff, to our offensive line, and truthfully, our entire roster.

“Personally, I’ll also miss the person and life experiences he brought with him to work every morning. We wish him nothing but success in Cleveland, and will commence our search for a new offensive line coach immediately.”

Also joining the 2017 coaching staff is Jerod Kruse (assistant defensive backs), Clyde Simmons (defensive line), DeWayne Walker (defensive backs) and Blake Williams (linebackers).

“Coaching is always going to be about teaching and it was very important that we found the right coaches that will come in and be able to help our players reach their full potential," said Browns head coach Hue Jackson. "We always talk about creating the right environment for our players to succeed and I believe the group we’ve been able to assemble will help us accomplish just that.”

Wylie brings 35 years of experience coaching on the professional and collegiate levels. He has coached in the NFL for 16 seasons, CFL for six seasons and on the college level for 13 years. Wylie spent the past three seasons as the offensive line coach for the Blue Bombers. During his stints in the CFL, he helped his teams play for the Grey Cup twice and coached his players to All-Star appearances at every position on the offensive line.

Kruse served as the defensive coordinator for Lee’s Summit West High School (Mo.) last year after 15 years of coaching on the college level.

Simmons spent the last five seasons (2012-16) with the Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams as assistant defensive line coach. Simmons helped coach three-time Pro Bowl DT Aaron Donald, who earned Defensive Rookie of the Year Honors in 2014, and All-Pro DE Robert Quinn who set a single-season franchise record with 19 sacks in 2013.

Walker brings 11 years of NFL coaching experience and most recently served as defensive backs coach with Jacksonville the past four seasons.

Williams brings seven years of NFL coaching experience and most recently worked at the NFL league office in 2016.