CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns signed steady long snapper Charley Hughlett to a six-year contract extension.

Hughlett has been with the team since 2014, when he joined Cleveland's practice squad and was eventually signed to the active roster.

The 6-foot-4, 248-pounder has handled the team's long-snapping duties over the past 32 games. The 26-year-old Hughlett said he's "super excited" to sign the deal and added he's looking forward to the Browns, who went 1-15 last season, "getting things turned around."

Hughlett had been scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent this off-season before signing through 2022.

Hughlett is entering his third NFL season out of Central Florida. He was originally signed by Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL