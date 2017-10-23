Cleveland Browns ironman Joe Thomas is expected to miss the rest of the season after tests Monday confirmed he tore his tricep.

"MRI reveals torn tricep tendon," Thomas tweeted from his personal account Monday. "Surgery soon. Tough break."

Thomas had played 10,363 consecutive snaps before suffering the triceps injury in the third quarter of the Browns' overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday.

"That one is really personal to me," Browns coach Hue Jackson said after the game Sunday. "He is a huge part of what we do, a huge part of this organization. We will see where that is, but that was a big blow."