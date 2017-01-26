CHICAGO — Bulls guard Rajon Rondo criticized Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler in an Instagram rant Thursday for questioning the team's desire.

Rondo fired back one day after Chicago's stars went off following a rough loss to Atlanta. Though he didn't mention Wade and Butler by name, it seemed clear who he was referring to in a post that accompanied a photo of him with former Boston Celtics teammates Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce.

 

My vets would never go to the media. They would come to the team. My vets didn't pick and choose when they wanted to bring it. They brought it every time they stepped in the gym whether it was practice or a game. They didn't take days off. My vets didn't care about their numbers. My vets played for the team. When we lost, they wouldn't blame us. They took responsibility and got in the gym. They showed the young guys what it meant to work. Even in Boston when we had the best record in the league, if we lost a game, you could hear a pin drop on the bus. They showed us the seriousness of the game. My vets didn't have an influence on the coaching staff. They couldn't change the plan because it didn't work for them. I played under one of the greatest coaches, and he held everyone accountable. It takes 1-15 to win. When you isolate everyone, you can't win consistently. I may be a lot of things, but I'm not a bad teammate. My goal is to pass what I learned along. The young guys work. They show up. They don't deserve blame. If anything is questionable, it's the leadership.

Rondo, apparently referring to Garnett and Pierce, repeatedly used the term "my vets," saying they would "never go to the media." He wrote they "didn't take days off," that they "didn't care about their numbers," that they "played for the team" and that they "showed the young guys what it meant to work."