CHICAGO — Bulls guard Rajon Rondo criticized Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler in an Instagram rant Thursday for questioning the team's desire.

Rondo fired back one day after Chicago's stars went off following a rough loss to Atlanta. Though he didn't mention Wade and Butler by name, it seemed clear who he was referring to in a post that accompanied a photo of him with former Boston Celtics teammates Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce.

Rondo, apparently referring to Garnett and Pierce, repeatedly used the term "my vets," saying they would "never go to the media." He wrote they "didn't take days off," that they "didn't care about their numbers," that they "played for the team" and that they "showed the young guys what it meant to work."