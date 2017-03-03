TORONTO — Sheldon Burns scored in overtime as the New England Black Wolves slipped past the Toronto Rock 10-9 on Friday in National Lacrosse League action.

Kevin Buchanan had four goals and three assists for New England (4-6), including the game-tying shot late in the fourth quarter. Kevin Crowley struck twice and added four assists for the Black Wolves, while Reilly O'Connor, Seth Oakes and Daryl Veltman also scored.

Brett Hickey and Reid Reinholdt had two goals apiece for Toronto (5-4). Stephan Leblanc scored and had four assists, while Tom Schreiber had a goal and set up three others. Brodie Merrill, Dan Lintner and Latrell Harris added singles.

Evan Kirk made 47 saves for the win and Nick Rose stopped 36 shots for the Rock.

New England went 0 for 3 on the power play and Toronto was 2 for 5 with the man advantage.