LONDON — Canada posted two victories and a loss on Saturday to reach the Cup quarter-finals at the season-ending London Sevens.

The eighth-ranked Canadian men beat third-ranked Fiji 22-19, doubled No. 15 Japan 28-14 and dropped a 19-12 decision to No. 4 New Zealand.

Canada secured its sixth Cup quarter-final appearance of the season when New Zealand beat Fiji. Canada will next face Argentina on Sunday morning.

In Canada's opener, Fiji built an early 12-point lead but Justin Douglas scored just before the half to make it a 12-7 game. John Moonlight broke a couple of tackles before tying the game at 12-12 but Fiji moved ahead again on an Amenoni Nasilaslia try.

Canada's Nathan Hirayama made it a two-point game and Moonlight added his second try — and 100th of his Series career — with no time left on the clock.

Douglas and Hirayama scored tries in the New Zealand loss, which put Canada into a must-win situation against Japan.

Douglas again showed his form with three tries in a rather comfortable victory. Matt Mullins had the other Canadian try.

Canada started the day with 81 points in the season standings, six behind sixth-place Scotland and one ahead of Argentina.

The Canadians finished 13th, ninth and sixth, respectively, over the last three seasons on the World Series.