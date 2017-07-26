UDINE, Italy — Canada clinched its spot in the quarter-finals of the women's FIBA U19 World Cup with a 64-43 win over Mexico in the round of 16 Wednesday.

Alyssa Jerome of Toronto had 12 points and five rebounds to lead the Canadians, while Summer Masikewich of Calgary and Angela Bongomin of Regina both had 10 points and seven boards.

"Overall happy with the effort today," said coach Carly Clarke. "The team came out ready to play from the start and established a good lead. We will take the win as its do or die moving forward."

The Canadians will face either China or Egypt in the quarter-finals.

Canada roared out to a 22-5 lead to end the first quarter and took a 43-18 advantage over Mexico into the halftime break.

The Canadian women are gunning for the podium two weeks after Canada won the men's U19 World Cup in Cairo, the country's first world basketball title at any age level.