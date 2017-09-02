THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Canada had the winning run in scoring position in the bottom of the 10th but couldn't take advantage in a 7-6 loss to Taiwan on Friday night in the opener of the WBSC under-18 baseball World Cup.

Tied 5-5 after nine innings, Taiwan scored two runs off reliever Harley Gollert to go up 7-5. International rules start extra innings with runners on first and second.

Canada's Archer Brookman hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the 10th to score pinch runner March-Antoine Lebreux and put runners on the corners before Denzel Clarke walked to load the bases. But Taiwan's Liu Chih-Jung made a game-saving play at shortstop, making a backhand stab on a Dondrae Bremner smash and firing home for the force out.

Back-to-back strikeouts ended the game.

"We faced a real good team tonight and came up short," said Canadian manager Greg Hamilton. "The important thing for us is to forget about this one as fast as possible and focus on tomorrow's game."

Canada will face Nicaragua (0-1) at Port Arthur Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Clayton Keyes hit a two-run homer for the Canadian team, Brookman hit a solo shot and added an RBI single and Clarke hit a sacrifice fly.