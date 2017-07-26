Canada’s Olympic team will be mostly from the European Leagues

Team Canada has named its roster for the 2017 Sochi Open and the Tournament of Nikolai Puchkov which both take place in August,

The Sochi Open, which will take place from Aug. 6-9 in Russia, will mark the first pre-Olympic action for Team Canada as general manager Sean Burke looks to form his roster for the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Canada will also play in the Tournament of Nikolai Puchkov in St. Petersburg later in August, with a different roster which was also released Tuesday. Both rosters are made up almost entirely of players currently skating in Europe.

"We're going to play these two events in August, hopefully find out a lot of things that we have. But we're going to have to also find out some of the things we don't have," said Burke.

Renney: We won't be treated as underdogs Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney explains how unique this challenge will be putting together a team heading into the 2018 Winter Olympics, including giving non-signed NHL veterans a chance. Renney also says that all Canadians will still expect nothing less than gold come Olympic time.

"Any player that's eligible, whether he's playing in North America on an AHL contract or in college, junior, we don't want to leave any stones unturned."

Among the most recognizable names on the Sochi Open roster are former NHLers Rob Klinkhammer, Brandon Kozun, Daniel Paille, Mason Raymond, Max Talbot and Linden Vey. Former Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Justin Peters will dress for the tournament, along with Kevin Poulin, who was named to both rosters.

Notable names on the Tournament of Nikolai Puchkov roster for Team Canada include Cam Barker, Carlo Colaiacovo, Taylor Beck, Ryan Garbutt, Derek Roy and goaltender Ben Scrivens.

Kevin Klein, who retired from the New York Rangers earlier this month and then signed in Switzerland, is also on the tournament for Aug. 14-17 Tournament of Nikolai Puchkov.

Below are the full rosters for both tournaments.



2017 Sochi Hockey Open

Forwards: Justin Azevedo, Gilbert Brulé, Brandon Buck, Kevin Clark, Andrew Ebbett, Bud Holloway, Rob Klinkhammer, Brandon Kozun, Ben Maxwell, Brandon McMillan, Eric O’Dell, Daniel Paille, Mason Raymond, Max Talbot, Linden Vey

Defence: Chay Genoway, Geoff Kinrade, Patrick McNeill, Maxim Noreau, Mat Robinson, Jonathan Sigalet, Karl Stollery

Goaltenders: Justin Peters, Kevin Poulin



2017 Tournament of Nikolai Puchkov

Forwards: Taylor Beck, Sean Collins, Cory Emmerton, Ryan Garbutt, Andrew Gordon, David McIntyre, Jacob Micflikier, Trevor Parkes, Marc-Antoine Pouliot, Derek Roy, Greg Scott, Paul Szczechura, James Wright

Defence: Cam Barker, Carlo Colaiacovo, Stefan Elliott, Marc-Andre Gragnani, Kevin Klein, Shawn Lalonde, Craig Schira

Goaltenders: Kevin Poulin, Ben Scrivens