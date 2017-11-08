Team Canada scored three unanswered goals in the second period to beat Switzerland 3-2 to open the Karjala Cup in Biel, Switzerland as Canada continues to prepare for the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang this February.

The Swiss gave the fans much to cheer about when Michael Fora opened the scoring 5:43 into the second period, but Team Canada stormed back with a goal from former Edmonton Oilers forward Gilbert Brule and goals from Eric O'Dell and Matt Ellison 1:04 apart to close the period.

Switzerland made things interesting late in the third period as Romain Loeffel scored to cut Canada's lead to 3-2, but former NHL goaltender Ben Scrivens then shut the door, finishing the game with six saves on eight shots.