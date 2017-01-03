SAN FRANCISCO — Canada's Dillon Brooks earned NCAA basketball player of the week honours after leading the Oregon Ducks to back-to-back victories over UCLA and USC.

The junior forward from Mississauga, Ont., also earned his second career Pac-12 player of the week honours.

Brooks averaged 25.5 points a game on 60 per cent shooting, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists as Oregon topped previously unbeaten UCLA and USC.

His breakout week began when he scored 23 points, including the game-winning three-pointer with 0.8 seconds left, to knock off No. 2 UCLA 89-87.

He followed it up with a season-best 28 points in just 24 minutes in the Ducks' 84-61 win over No. 22 USC. Brooks was 9-for-10 from the field, including a perfect 4-for-4 from three-point range.

His standout play helped extend the Ducks' winning streak to 11 straight games, tied as the fifth-longest in the NCAA, and their home-court win streak to 35 games — the second-longest active streak in NCAA Division 1.

Brooks had a slow start to the season after off-season foot surgery sidelined him for the first three games. He's ranked 14th in the Pac-12 in scoring at 14.8 points a game.