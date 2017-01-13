Brandon Bridge, the last Canadian quarterback to start a CFL game, will now get a shot at becoming the Saskatchewan Roughriders' No. 1 quarterback.

On Friday, the Riders dealt the rights to veteran Darian Durant to the Montreal Alouettes for two draft picks. Durant, scheduled to become a free agent next month, spent 11 seasons with Saskatchewan and guided the franchise to its last Grey Cup title in 2013.

With Durant now gone, Riders head coach/GM Chris Jones says there'll be an open competition in training camp for the starting job. The six-foot-five, 235-pound Bridge, of Mississauga, Ont., is one of five quarterbacks remaining on Saskatchewan's roster although American Mitchell Gale is slated to become a free agent next month.

"We're going to bring all of our quarterbacks to camp and let them compete," Jones said. "We're going to chart everything we know to chart and the best man wins."

Saskatchewan finished last in the West Division standings with a 5-13 record.

Bridge didn't immediately return telephone and text messages from The Canadian Press.

Bridge, 24, is entering his third CFL season and second with Saskatchewan. He has completed 37-of-53 passes (69.8 per cent) for 445 yards with two TDs and an interception.

Bridge started Montreal's final 2015 regular-season contest. He completed 21-of-30 passes for 220 yards and two TDs in a 30-24 overtime loss to Saskatchewan, becoming the first Canadian to start a CFL game since B.C.'s Giulio Caravatta in 1996.

Bridge also saw action in Saskatchewan's 41-18 road loss to B.C. on Nov. 5 to cap its 2016 campaign. He finished 10-of-11 passing for 120 yards and also had a 16-yard TD run.

Bridge was the most effective of the three Riders quarterbacks in the game. Gale was 6-of-11 passing for 56 yards while GJ Kinne completed 4-of-11 attempts for 24 yards.

"Brandon is one of those anomalies," Jones said. "Sometimes at practice he doesn't always look polished . . . but he was 10-of-11 in a quarter and a half versus B.C. and I can assure you they had their starters in there, they did not want us to score at the end of the ballgame.

"He played better than what I anticipated. He looked more like a gamer and again, if I could pick between having a game player or practice player I'd take the game player."

Bridge split his college career between Alcorn State and South Alabama. He completed 199-of-389 passes (51.1 per cent) for 2,718 yards and 24 touchdowns over two seasons at Alcorn before transferring to South Alabama, where he finished 189-of-373 passing (50.6 per cent) for 2,325 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Bridge attended the 2015 NFL combine. After being bypassed in the draft, Bridge attended the Dallas Cowboys' mini-camp but wasn't signed.

Montreal selected Bridge in the fourth round, No. 31 overall, of the 2015 CFL draft. He signed a two-year deal with the club but was released Aug. 1, 2016.

Bridge signed with Saskatchewan less than two weeks later.