KVITFJELL, Norway — Canadian Erik Guay posted the fastest time in World Cup downhill training on Thursday.

The Mont-Tremblant, Que., skier finished in one minute 48.01 seconds, beating Hannes Reichelt of Austria by one-hundredth of a second. Roger Brice of France was third, 0.33 seconds behind.

Guay is coming off a gold and silver medal from the recent world championships in Switzerland.

Downhill leader Peter Fill of Italy was 13th, while Kjetil Jansrud of Norway was seventh.

The men's downhill is scheduled for Saturday, with a super-G race the following day.