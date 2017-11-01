TORONTO — Canada's look for the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic hockey tournaments has been unveiled.

Three versions of the jersey — in white, red, and black — were revealed today for the national men's, women's and sledge hockey teams.

A large Maple Leaf is featured prominently on all three uniforms with Canada spelled out in block letters underneath.

There are also small Canada flags on the sleeves below the numbers.

Early online reaction has been mixed. The lack of striping and inclusion of scaled two-colour sleeves has drawn some criticism on social media, while others like the crisp look of the Maple Leaf and its sharp border.

The Pyeongchang Games will be held Feb. 9-25 and the Winter Paralympics are set for March 8-18.