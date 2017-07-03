Devante Smith-Pelly has joined the Washington Capitals.

The team announced on Monday that they have agreed to terms with the 25-year-old Scarborough, Ont. native to a one-year, two-way deal. Smith-Pelly will earn $650,000 at the National Hockey League level and $300,000 in the American Hockey League.

Taken in the second round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Anaheim Ducks out of the Mississauga-St. Michael's Majors, Smith-Pelly was bought out by the New Jersey Devils last week.

In 266 NHL games over six seasons with the Ducks, Montreal Canadians and Devils, Smith-Pelly has 33 goals and 44 assists. He appeared in 53 games for the Devils last season, notching four goals and five assists.