Officially, the Anaheim Ducks were outshot 40-20 by the Nashville Predators in Game 3 on Tuesday night.

Ducks head coach Randy Carlyle said after the game he believes the Predators' shot total was inflated in their 2-1 win.

"Well, I think the shots against tonight, I just have one tidbit that at one point it was 9-8 for us. And on one flurry it went to 14," Carlyle said. "So I don't know who is counting the shots."

Carlyle admitted that as a whole on the night, the Predators did outshoot, but did not believe as it was dominant at the shot clock said it was.

"But they dominated the shot clock tonight. I'm not going to say they didn't. But in reference, I didn't they had five shots on net and then next thing you know they've got 14. It was out of sequence. There was one sequence, I think, they got one shot and a little bit of a scramble, and all of a sudden they had four more shots at it. I don't know who has keeping it, but he better get a pair of glasses."

The Ducks have been outshot by a total of 119-76 through three games in the Western Conference Final. The team owned a plus-1 shot differential during the regular season.