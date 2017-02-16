TAMPA, Fla. — Chris Carter, who tied for the National League in home runs last season, has finalized a $3.5 million, one-year contract with the New York Yankees.

The deal announced Thursday includes a $500,000 signing bonus, a $3 million salary and $500,000 in performance bonuses: $100,000 each for 250, 300, 350, 400 and 450 plate appearances. A first baseman, the 30-year-old Carter is likely to see time at designated hitter.

Carter's career-high 41 home runs last season matched Colorado's Nolan Arenado for tops in the NL. He became a free agent in December when Milwaukee failed to offer a 2017 contract.

Carter hit .222 with a career-best 94 RBIs while appearing in a NL-leading 160 games last season.