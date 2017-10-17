18m ago
Celtics' Hayward suffers leg injury in opener
TSN.ca Staff
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward was carried off the court in the first quarter of the opening game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after suffering what appeared to be a gruesome leg injury.
Hayward made a play at the basket and fell awkwardly on his left leg. His leg was placed in an air cast before he was carried off the court.
The 27-year-old was making his regular season debut with the Celtics after spending the first seven years of his NBA career with the Utah Jazz.