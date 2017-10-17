Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward was carried off the court in the first quarter of the opening game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after suffering what appeared to be a gruesome leg injury.

Hayward made a play at the basket and fell awkwardly on his left leg. His leg was placed in an air cast before he was carried off the court.

The 27-year-old was making his regular season debut with the Celtics after spending the first seven years of his NBA career with the Utah Jazz.