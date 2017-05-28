

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Roughriders general manager and head coach Chris Jones says the team has agreed to terms with second overall pick Cameron Judge.

Chris Jones says #Riders have agreed to terms with #2 overall pick @cameronjudge. Expected to arrive soon after finishing finals at UCLA — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) May 28, 2017

Toronto Argonauts

As reported by TSN's Farhan Lalji, linebacker Marcus Ball has agreed to a new deal with the Argos, he previously played two seasons for Toronto. The 29-year-old posted 144 tackles, five special teams tackles, seven QB sacks, and four interceptions before spending time with the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.

The Argos also released defensive back Quayshawn Nealy.



Edmonton Eskimos

The Edmonton Eskimos have signed defensive back Arjen Colquhoun. The Windsor native attended Michigan State and was a member of the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.



Calgary Stampeders

The Calgary Stampeders have signed defensive back Patrick Levels and linebacker Jameer Thurman.

Stamps sign DB Patrick Levels and LB Jameer Thurman; released three https://t.co/ESQJ9IN8ps — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) May 28, 2017

Levels played 51 games at Baylor University and recorded 90 tackles including 14 for loss. He also forced four fumbles.

Thurman attended rookie camp with the San Francisco 49ers after playing 48 games over four seasons at Indiana State. He had 28 tackles for loss and five interceptions during his NCAA career.

The Stampeders also released WR Darius Davis, OL Nick Ritcher and LB D'Nerius Antoine.