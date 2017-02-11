The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced the club has made two international signings, adding receiver Xavier Rush and defensive back Josh Celerin.

Rush graduated from Tulane University and in four seasons with the Green Wave, the 6'3'' receiver caught 99 balls for over 1300 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Stillwater, Okla.-native was looked to for big plays in his senior year and averaged just short of 20 yards per reception. Rush most recently is coming off a season with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles, where he signed as an undrafted free agent in Feb. 2016.

Celerin played three seasons at Central Connecticut State University, where he racked up 133 tackles in 32 games. As a senior, the Tampa, Fla.-native transferred to Jacksonville University and had a strong year. The 6'0'' defensive back tallied 63 tackles, including eight and a half for a loss, seven pass breakups, and an interception in 2015.