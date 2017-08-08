After tweeting on Sunday about the current state of his former team, former Ottawa Redblacks' quarterback Henry Burris clarified his comments on CTV Morning Live in Ottawa.

Burris's comments about the team lacking leadership set off a firestorm on Twitter, but he tried Tuesday morning to provide more context and set the record straight. The 42-year-old led the Redblacks to a Grey Cup victory in 2016, but the defending champions have lost two games in a row with an overall record of 1-5-1 so far in 2017.

"You can't take the leadership of a team away and expect the same results. This is not the same Redblacks team from the last two years!!!" Burris wrote. "I'm happily retired.. but look at all the names that led and made plays for us to get us into and win the Grey Cup. They're not here anymore."

"Its going to take time but they're not far away!! This team will clear the hump and be there when it matters most," Burris concluded.

You can't take the leadership of a team away and expect the same results. This is not the same Redblacks team from the last two years!!! — Henry Burris (@HenryBurris) August 6, 2017

"I did not expect this kind of response because, to me, how much more positive can I get when I talk about this?" Burris told CTV Morning Live. "When it comes to the entire tweet that I sent out, all three tweets combined as one, I think the only word people saw was leadership and people were tagging 'lack of' with it, this and that, but I love watching this team play. I think they’re very entertaining."

Burris said he wasn’t trying to criticize the team, instead attempting to address the amount of turnover on the roster that has occurred. Along with the retirement of Burris, the Redblacks have lost 10 of the 24 offensive starters from their Grey Cup-winning lineup.

“They're not far away because usually when you have that amount of turnover in a locker room – we had a lot of great leaders that moved on, some of our best players that we had that led this team last year to the Grey Cup and helped put us in two back-to-back Grey Cups, they’re not there anymore on this team," he explained. "They brought in some great players, but it takes time for that team, that unit, to come together. But to see them in all the games, they could easily be 6-1 or 5-2 right now and that's what I'm talking about."

However, the 17-year veteran understands how his Twitter comments could be misinterpreted because of the struggles the team is currently mired in.

"With where the team is at, times of sensitivity are at an all-time high. I understand that. But when I sent those tweets out I don't think about just a guy like [quarterback] Trevor [Harris], I think about his family because when people are talking about Trevor's job, [head coach] Rick Campbell's job. I'm saying you can't base what they've done to this point and base their record off thinking this team should be a continuation of the team that won the Grey Cup last year because it's not the same team."

Burris explained that because there's been so much change on the Redblacks they just need time to find their identity.

"The fact is, let this team continue to grow. Rick Campbell has a whole new deck of cards to play with this year," the former quarterback said. "Allow him to get used to that deck of cards and I promise you you're going to have a very good team before the season ends.

“For some reason this has blown up in my face, saying I’m taking a shot at leadership. I don't know the leadership in that locker room, so I'm not going to talk about that," the three-time Grey Cup champion said. "I'm not going to be like some of the reporters out there that make up stuff and base it off what other people are saying. Read it word for word what I said and take it for what I said because this team in the end will be contending for a Grey Cup and I've said that from day one. I've also said in the beginning leadership would have to grow because you have to have that core group of leaders in order to build a great team and right now you can see it coming together nicely."

The Redblacks have their work cut out for them in week eight as they host the undefeated Edmonton Eskimos on Thursday night.