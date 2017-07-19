The Edmonton Eskimos announced that slotback Adarius Bowman will be out for Thursday night's game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats due to a hamstring injury. He has been placed on the one-game injured list.

Bowman did not practice on Tuesday and will be replaced in the lineup by Bryant Mitchell.

The 32-year-old has been the Eskimos' main offensive target over the past four seasons and led the league with 1761 receiving yards in 2016 to go along with nine touchdowns.

So far in three games this season, Bowman has caught 14 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

Mitchell, 24, has five receptions and 69 yards this season for the Eskimos.