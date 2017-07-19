The Edmonton Eskimos will be without Adarius Bowman for the foreseeable future as the team has placed the slotback on the six-game injured list.

Bowman will be replaced in the Eskimos lineup by Bryant Mitchell for Thursday's game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The 32-year-old has been the Eskimos' main offensive target over the past four seasons and led the league with 1761 receiving yards in 2016 to go along with nine touchdowns.

So far in three games this season, Bowman has caught 14 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

Mitchell, 24, has five receptions and 69 yards this season for the Eskimos.