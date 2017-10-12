ALAMEDA, Calif. — The NFL is keeping an eye on the wildfires in Northern California and has been exploring options to move Sunday's game between the Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers if it becomes necessary.

Michael Signora, the NFL's vice-president of football communications, said Thursday that the league is getting updates on the situation from both teams and from city officials in Oakland. Oakland, which is some 45 miles south of the fires, has been blanketed by smoke.

If the NFL decides that conditions in Oakland are too unhealthy to play Sunday, the game could be moved to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has also offered up Qualcomm Stadium, where the Chargers used to play before relocating to Los Angeles this year.

