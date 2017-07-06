KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs signed veteran linebacker Josh Mauga, who missed all of last season with a hip injury, and former Seattle safety Steven Terrell on Thursday.

The Chiefs created roster space for him by waiving punter Will Monday.

Mauga started 30 games for the Chiefs in 2014 and '15, but an off-season injury forced him onto the injured reserve list last August. Ramik Wilson wound up starting in his place.

His return gives the Chiefs someone familiar with the defence to work behind Derrick Johnson, the veteran stalwart who is coming off his own Achilles tendon injury. Johnson participated in some of Kansas City's off-season program and expects to be ready for training camp.

Terrell appeared in 32 games for the Seahawks, starting five last season.



