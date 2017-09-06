Vandeweghe on semi-finals berth: 'Couldn't wish for anything better'

Karolina Pliskova loss to CoCo Vandewegh on Wednesday cost her more than trip to the semifinals at the US Open.

With the two-set defeat, Pliskova also lost the world No. 1 ranking as Garbine Muguruza will take over on Monday.

Pliskova lost 7-6, 6-3 on Wednesday, she needed to reach the final to keep her top ranking.

Muguruza, defeated in the Round of 16 at the US Open by Petra Kvitová, entered the tournament ranked third in the world. She was ranked 15th entering the Wimbledon tournament earlier this summer.

Pliskova took over the No. 1 ranking from Angelique Kerber on July 17. The 25-year-old won her only career Grand Slam title at the US Open last year.

Muguruza, 23, won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon this year but has never advanced past the Round of 16 at the US Open.

This marks the seventh time the time has traded hands since last Semptember. Prior to that, Serena Williams held the title for a record 186 weeks.