Marc-Andre Fleury skated on Wednesday for the first time since sustaining a concussion on Oct. 13.

While the Vegas Golden Knights had the day off, Fleury took to the ice in full pads.

Look who is on the ice this morning for a little work, @GoldenKnights G Marc-Andre Fleury pic.twitter.com/KNI4utDMqm — Ken Wiebe (@WiebeSunSports) November 8, 2017

Fleury, selected from the Pittsburgh Penguins in the expansion draft, was off to a strong start with the Golden Knights before his concussion. He owns a 3-1 record this season with a .925 save percentage and a 2.48 goals against average.

Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant said on Oct. 23 that once Fleury resumed skating, he would likely be four-to-five days away from playing, but that was before the goaltender missed almost a month of action.

The Golden Knights are currently playing with AHL call-up Maxime Lagace as their starter and emergency WHL call-up Dylan Ferguson as their backup. Lagace is 1-4-1 and owns a 3.87 goals against average and .866 save percentage. Malcolm Subban and Oscar Dansk both fared better when replacing Fleury as the team's starter, but both are now also on injured reserve.

Vegas (9-5-1) will host the Winnipeg Jets (8-3-3) on Friday night.