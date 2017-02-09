29m ago
Coyotes: Arena viewing rumours are false
TSN.ca Staff
The Coyotes released a statement on Thursday to reaffirm their commitment to the state of Arizona.
The statement comes on the heels of a Glendale Star report that the team's ownership visited arenas in Seattle and Portland over the past three months. Coyotes president and CEO Anthony LeBlanc said recent reports from the Star are "completely false."
"Recent reports by the Glendale Star that the Coyotes ownership group has explored arena options outside the Arizona market are completely false," LeBlanc said in a statement. "The Star referenced an anonymous arena source and an anonymous Coyotes source, and these are a fabrication.
"The Coyotes are focused on creating one of the most taxpayer friendly facilities in the country here in the Valley. This new arena will pay for itself, create jobs and generate millions of dollars of revenue for the state, county and municipality where it's built.
"We are fully committed to Arizona."
The Coyotes plan to build a new arena in Tempe, Arizona was shut down when Arizona State University pulled out of the joint arena plan last week.