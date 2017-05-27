1h ago
Coyotes' Rieder undergoes ankle surgery
TSN.ca Staff
Arizona Coyotes forward Tobias Rieder will be sidelined for the next 8-12 weeks after undergoing successful ankle surgery Saturday.
The 24-year-old German was injured at the world championships earlier this month in a game against Russia. It marked the second straight year Rieder got hurt at the worlds after he suffered a knee injury against Canada in 2016.
Selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2011 draft, Rieder scored 16 goals and added 18 assists over 80 games in 2016-17, his third year with the club. He is entering the final season of a two-year, $4.450 million contract.
Rieder is expected to be ready for training camp in September.