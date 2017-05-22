TURIN, Italy — After two loan spells from Chelsea, winger Juan Cuadrado has been permanently acquired by Juventus.

Cuadrado's latest loan required Juventus to purchase his full rights if it won Serie A. So, after clinching a record sixth straight Italian title on Sunday, Juventus announced on Monday it was paying Chelsea the required 20 million euros ($22.5 million) and has signed Cuadrado to a contract for the next three seasons.

Cuadrado has helped Juventus win two Serie A and two Italian Cups.

The 28-year-old Colombia winger played only half a season for Chelsea beginning in February 2015.