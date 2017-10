Curling lost a legend Friday as it was announced former player and TSN broadcaster Ray Turnbull passed away at the age of 78. The curling community came together to show their support and admiration for the man known as "Moosie."

He loved family..loved life..loved red wine..LOVED curling..my TSN partner for 25 years..Ray Turnbull has passed..heaven now has a lead RIP pic.twitter.com/l4Pr5Z3mlu — Vic Rauter (@TSNVicRauter) October 6, 2017

Curling has lost a great one. Our sincere condolences to the friends and family of Ray Turnbull. https://t.co/9o0xUZXKtR — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) October 6, 2017

I will miss this guy. Tremendous curler, amazing broadcaster and no one better to tip a glass of red with. #RIPMoosey pic.twitter.com/LXd6ZttsWF — Bob Weeks (@bwcurlingTSN) October 6, 2017

RIP Moosey - Thank you for everything you've done for me and for this great sport. Forever in debt pal! 🍷🍷 — Ryan Fry (@ryanfry79) October 6, 2017

Curling has lost a legend. Ray Turnbull - colourful, caring and knowledgeable - was a treat to tune into on @TSNCurling for 25 years. pic.twitter.com/ZhgamugTPJ — Goldline Curling (@GoldlineCurling) October 6, 2017

Very sad day for the Turnbull family, my condolences. I have so many memories of Ray's late night curling stories I will never forget — wayne middaugh (@waynemiddaugh) October 6, 2017

Condolences to the Turnbull family on the passing of Mr. Ray Turnbull. Ray was always kind & supportive to NWT/Yukon #curlers. ❤️ — Team Galusha (@TeamGalusha) October 6, 2017

World Curling is saddened to learn of the death of Ray Turnbull of 🇨🇦, one of our valued Hall of Fame members > https://t.co/YdKXRLiMfk pic.twitter.com/fNFOdFSJCI — World Curling (@worldcurling) October 6, 2017

Thoughts going out to all Ray's family and friends. Not many have done more for our sport. A true legend. #RIPMoosie https://t.co/ExfeVt2L9D — Mark Nichols (@MarkNichols_NL) October 6, 2017

Incredibly sad news. Our deepest condolences to the Turnbull family and Ray's friends. Legends never truly pass away - they simply move on. https://t.co/lndHbFj7sI — CurlON (@CurlON_) October 6, 2017

Our deepest sympathies to Ray’s family. He is a legend of the game. https://t.co/h0lLAsizjQ — Team Homan (@TeamHoman) October 6, 2017