TORONTO – TSN hits the house for exclusive coverage of the first-of-its-kind EVEREST CURLING CHALLENGE Aug. 25-27 from Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton, N.B. The world’s elite curlers, including current women’s and men’s Olympic champions as well as reigning Scotties, Brier, and World Champions vie for the sport’s largest prize. Teams will compete in a unique mixed format, with each roster consisting of two male and two female curlers selected via draft, excluding players from their regular competition teams.

Coverage begins Friday, Aug. 25 with the first quarter-final at 6:30 p.m. ET on TSN, and continues throughout the weekend before culminating with the Final on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. ET on TSN (see below or visit TSN.ca for the complete broadcast schedule). TSN’s event coverage is available live and on demand to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app, with the EVEREST CURLING CHALLENGE also available to live stream for viewers in the U.S. on ESPN3.

“Together with our partners at Everest, we’re looking forward to bringing this exciting, new, and innovative tournament to Canadian curling fans,” said Shawn Redmond, Vice-President, Content Strategy and Business Operations, TSN. “We’re thrilled to build on our strong roster of curling coverage with the EVEREST CURLING CHALLENGE, and to deliver an exciting weekend of curling for our viewers with some of the top players in the world.”

“With the enthusiasm and engagement we’ve seen for the Everest Curling Challenge so far, we know that Curling fans are curling fans 365 days a year,” said Mark Duffey, President & CEO at Everest Funeral Concierge. “If you’re a fan of great curling on TV, then you need to tune into TSN from August 25 – 27. We have an amazing event in store for viewers which promises to be like nothing they’ve seen before.”

TSN’s acclaimed broadcast team for the inaugural event includes play-by-play announcer Vic Rauter, as well as analysts Russ Howard, a 2006 Olympic gold medallist and two-time Brier and World Curling champion, and 2010 Olympic silver medallist Cheryl Bernard.

The highly decorated field competing at the EVEREST CURLING CHALLENGE includes reigning Brier and World Champions Team Gushue; 2017 Scotties and Women’s World Championship winners and the current world #1-ranked Team Homan; and 2016 Brier Champions Team Koe. Also competing are 2016 Scotties champions Team Carey; Sochi 2014 Olympic men’s and women’s curling gold medallists Team Jacobs and Team Jones, as well as fan-vote winners, Ontario’s Team Epping and Russia’s Team Moiseeva.

Skips Rachel Homan, Brad Gushue, Jennifer Jones, Brad Jacobs, Kevin Koe, Chelsea Carey, John Epping, and Victoria Moiseeva will make their respective draft selections on Aug. 24. Once drafted, teams will compete in a single-game elimination style tournament for a shot at the $200,000 grand prize.

Complete event information is available at everestcurlingchallenge.com.